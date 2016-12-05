The Scoop on Preparing Ginger

Ginger and onions are packed full of flavor! Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian April Graff offers this recipe for you to add to your dinner plans!

Stir Fried Green Beans with Ginger and Onions Recipe

Ingredients

2 to 3 Tbsp canola or other high smoke point oil

1/2 pound to 3/4 pound of fresh, tender, crisp green beans, cut into 1 1/2 to 2 inch pieces

1 small yellow or white onion, sliced

1 ounce of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 large garlic clove, sliced very thin

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp sugar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

A generous pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Method

1 Heat oil in a wok until shimmery hot: Heat a wok or large frying pan over high heat on the hottest burner you have for about 90 seconds. Add the vegetable oil and let it heat up until shimmery.

2 Add green beans, onions, ginger, then garlic: Add the cut green beans, sliced onions and julienned ginger and toss to combine. Break up any clumps of sliced onion that might have stuck together.

Spread everything out in the pan and let it sear untouched for anywhere from 30-90 seconds, you want to get a little browning on the vegetables. Stir the vegetables and let sit for another 30-90 seconds.

Add the sliced garlic, stir again and cook for another minute.

3 Add mixture of soy sauce and sugar, stir fry a few seconds: Mix the soy sauce and sugar together and pour into the pan. Turn off the heat and immediately toss the vegetables to combine. The sauce will start to caramelize and may burn unless you keep everything moving for a few seconds.

4 Add sesame oil and black pepper: Pour the sesame oil over the green beans and onions and sprinkle with black pepper. Toss to combine one more time. Serve immediately or let rest and serve at room temperature. The beans should still be somewhat crisp. They will cook a little more in the residual heat of the pan or serving dish.



