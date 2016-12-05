The Scoop on Preparing Ginger

Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain.
Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain.
There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.
There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.
Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds.
Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds.
We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done.
We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done.
Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating."
Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating."
With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice.
With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice.
KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago.
KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago.
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ?
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ?