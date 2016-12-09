Cards Fend Off Late Surge From Bucs

Girls Basketball - Blue Earth Area vs. Fairmont.

Down in Fairmont the Cardinal girls tipped off against the Blue Earth Area Bucs. Cards looking for their first win at home this season.

Picking it up in the second half, pass goes to Lexi Lunn .... makes it look easy .... lays it in. Cards trail by 3.

Later in the half, Bucs struggling to setup .... Abby DeWitt forces a turnover .... takes it down court .... pulls up for the shot and it's good. Cards jump out to a 9 point lead.



Bucs string together a few points. Rainbow shot is rebounded and put back by Samantha Ripley. She ended the night with 10 points.

However Bucs turnover shortly after, Lunn breaks away and puts it up for two. Lunn wraps the night up with 10 points. Bucs crept in late but the Cards go on to win 43-42.