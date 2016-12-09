Fink Leads Springfield Past Cathedral

Isaac Fink dropped the 1,000th point of his young career, helping lead the Tigers to a convincing win over New Ulm Cathedral.

Both teams were off to a cold start in the second half, but Fink eventually fed a deep ball to freshman Mitchell Buerkle, who finished with a layup and a foul to put Springfield up 19.

Off an inbound pass, senior Kale Meendering dropped in a layup to make it a 21 point lead. And Fink scored a pair of quick layups to push the game out of reach.

Fink scored a game-high 23 points, including the 1,000th point of his prep career. Springfield completed a 19 point victory with a 79-60 win over the Greyhounds.