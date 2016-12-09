Cardinals Net Conference Win Over Buccaneers

In Fairmont, the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers and the Fairmont Cardinals squared off in an early season Big South Conference matchup.

Off the tip, Cardinals pass inside to Derek Missling ..... towers in a basket. Cards take a brief lead early. Missling puts up 14 in the contest.

Then, Jacob Vaske gets the ball at the top of the key .... quick move to the outside .... gets fouled on the way up. Vaske goes on to score 15 in the game.

Then, Cardinals commit a turnover, Blake Barnett picks it up .... takes it down the court .... puts it in for the easy bucket .... Bucs tie the game up at this point.

But Cardinals pull away, Nathan Kallenbach passes inside, ball is kicked back out to him, pulls up for a three and drains it. 14 points for Kallenbach .... Cardinals go on to win 54-41.