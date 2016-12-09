Cougars Take Down The Winhawks

The Mankato East Cougars have gotten off to a one and one start in Big Nine play this season after topping Red Wing last week in overtime.

Friday night, the Cougars look to build off of that win...playing host to the Winona Winhawks.

First half...East goes up 20–15 off a three pointer from Bill Busuri.

But the Cougars had some trouble stopping Oscar Hedin, the forward cruises in for a lay–up.

The 6–5 senior wreaked havoc under the bucket....spins gets the basket AND one.

Then the Winhawks....move the ball....find their big man down low for another deuce....taking a 25–20 lead.....but here come the Cougars with a big man of their own...

The 6–3 Edmon Oyet shows off his range with a three pointer.....

Now it's Uhana Ochan and this just isn't fair....flashes the speed slipping through two defenders for the basket...

Now the 6–6 junior is working down low, and Ochan converts the reverse layup!....he'd finish with 21 points on the evening as East goes on to win 60–49 improving to 2–1 on the season.

