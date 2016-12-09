Loyola Boys Knock Off JWP

Heading back to Mankato, the Crusaders of Loyola welcomed the Bulldogs of Janesville Waldorf Pemberton....

First half... Hunter Westman throws up a shot...misses...but Sheldon Price nabs the rebound and scores the basket...Crusaders up early...

Bulldogs respond... Sam Eustice waits in the corner....and drains the trey....why not send it 12's way again?

Eustice heads back to the same spot...nails it....the junior finished with 12 points on the night....

But here come the Crusaders....great ball movement gets it into the hands of Ben Ellingworth for three....money....Loyola up 11–6.

JWP's Tom Gannon makes it a 13–8 game....he drives hard into the lane....flips it up....and that is going to fall in....

But the Crusaders wound up winning this one...54–49 behind 11 points apiece from Ellingworth and Price.

--KEYC News 12