How to Select and Eat! A Pomegranate

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis.

?She says to choose one that is heavy for its size without cracks or splits. She says some are confused by what part to eat. She says to eat the ruby-colored arils. Each aril is a sac of juice that surrounds a seed. The seeds are sweet with a hint of tartness.