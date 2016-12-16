KEYC - Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer Receives Supervisor O

Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer Receives Supervisor Of The Year Award

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer is recognized by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association for his performance in the force.

The organization awarded Maurer the Supervisor of the Year award. Sheriff Brad Peterson first nominated Maurer as a result of what he says is Maurer’s exemplary performance with the Sheriff’s Office. 