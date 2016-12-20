Hometown Business Connection: Discover Chiropractic

They are known as Dr. C and Dr. B around the community. Combining their passion for chiropractic care with community service to build their business over the last 8 years. Dr. C was a runner up in Connect Business Magazine's Business Person of the Year and Lisa Cownie features them in this week's Hometown Business Connection.

Dr. C and Dr. B met in California while studying to be chiropractors. Dr. Cuong Huynh says, "A lot of people are suffering needlessly because they don't know what we can do." The duo knew they wanted to bring their healing natures back to Minnesota, Dr. B's home state. They moved to Mankato in late 2007. Dr. C says, "We were planning to open our first business here at the beginning of the year [while] trying to plan a wedding, that wasn't very smart!"

So they became partners in life...and in business...opening Discover Chiropractic in 2008. Dr. C. says, "I remember walking into the first building and it was just four walls and dirt and it was kind of scary at first. But in the back of our minds we had a vision, so we built it from the ground up." The couple admits that they each bring different strengths to the table. Dr. B says, "We've learned to complement each others strengths and to trust the other person even when it's uncomfortable sometimes."



It is a strategy that has paid off, as they opened a second location in Nicollet in 2013. Dr. B says "When starting a business from scratch you have all these questions the first year or two. Things run through your head like did we make a mistake, and why are we doing this? The second time around has been awesome!" Their passion for chiropractic care is only trumped by their passion for this community...since opening in 2008 they have personally been involved in organizations such as the Arthritis walk, 6 time chair people of the Relay for Life...and active in the YWCA's Girls on the Run program. Dr. B says, "We reevaluate each year on what to focus on, so who knows what is to come!"