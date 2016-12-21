Duluth-Based Cirrus Aircraft Unveils World's First Single Engine Personal Jet

Cirrus Aircraft is marking a major milestone in aviation... Tuesday the Duluth-based company revealed the world's first single engine personal jet, the Vision Jet.

Cirrus employees also celebrated the official opening of the company's $12.7 million, 68,000 square foot Vision jet painting and finishing facility in Duluth.

The jet received FAA certification back in October.

Lawmakers said this project has been years in the making and changes the world of aviation...

The new facility and jet will create 150 new jobs and will generate 4 million dollars annually.