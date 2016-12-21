Profinium Donates Over $22,000 Through Giving Campaign

Profinium is making a difference in the lives of over 20 area residents this holiday season.

The company donated more than $22,000 through its Achieving Dreams Together Campaign.

The campaign is aimed at helping people during pivotal moments in their lives.

Through nominations from the public, Profinium helped 25 deserving residents.

The group gave everything from the gift of a new furnace to new tires to funds to help with paying off medical bills.