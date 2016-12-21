Estherville Man Sentenced For 2015 Murder

An Estherville man is sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old back in 2015.

Lee Christensen was sentenced this morning in Emmet County Court following emotional statements from the murder victim's family.

Christensen was 19-years-old when he was found guilty of second-degree murder in July for the shooting of 19-year-old Thomas Bortvit in June of 20-15.

Christensen is sentenced to at least 35 but no more than 50 years in prison. He'll be eligible for parole once he serves 35 years. He also is ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim's family.