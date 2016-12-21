DHS Fines St. Peter Daycare After Child Found Unattended

A child care center in Saint Peter is ordered to pay a one thousand dollar fine by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.



After an investigation, the DHS Commissioner determined the Saint Peter Community Childcare Center neglected one of the children in its care back in October.



The investigation concluded a 20 month old left the play area and was found unattended in a parking lot on the side of the facility.



The childcare facility has the right to appeal the determination and the fine before December 30th.

