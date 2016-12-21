Mankato Police: Alcohol Suspected In Tuesday Night Car Accident

Police suspect alcohol to be a factor in an accident last night in Mankato.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle that hit a tree on the 200 block of Balcerzak Drive just before 11 last night.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Kyle Keith Plakke of Mankato, was eastbound on Balcerzak Drive when he crossed the center line into the westbound lane and struck a tree.

Officers say bystanders were able to help the man out of his vehicle, and he was transported to MCHS Mankato with injuries.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said, "During the investigation and while officers were on scene they did believe that possibly the driver was driving while under the influence so there was a blood test taken as a result of that."

The results of that test have not been released. Charges have not yet been filed.