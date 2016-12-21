MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Holiday Happenings In Mankato

Megan Flanagan with the City Center Partnership joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about all of the holiday events coming up in the area as the month of December winds down. One of those, the stained glass art exhibition by Lucky Rimpila, is on display at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery until Jan. 18, 2017.

Live music can also be found at many venues including The Coffee Hag, Pub 500, Curiosi-tea House, What's Up Lounge, Loose Moose, and Wine Cafe throughout the week. For a full list of events, visit http://www.citycentermankato.com/.