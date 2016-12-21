Firefighters Respond To Hog Farm Fire In Waldorf

Firefighters respond to a hog farm fire in Waldorf Wednesday morning

Crews were called to a fire at Superior Pork in Waldorf just after 10 a.m. Firefighters say it took about an hour and a half to put the fire out and an excavator was needed to pull the roof apart.

"Waldorf, New Richland, Waseca and Janesville were here for mutual aid. Presently we don't have a cause determined. The barn was empty at the time, so we're still investigating," said Waldorf Fire Chief Adam Groskreutz.

The cause remains under investigation.