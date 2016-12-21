Rep. Considine Appointed to House Committees

State Rep. Jack Considine (DFL – Mankato) has been appointed to key House committees for the 2017 Legislative Session. The appointments, released by Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt, included spots for Rep. Considine, a House sophomore, on the Health and Human Services Finance, Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance, and Capital Investment (bonding) committees.

“I couldn’t be more pleased at these appointments which will boost my ability to advocate for our region,” Rep. Considine said. “There are all sorts of competing priorities in the budget, but I feel these committees represent some of the most fundamental roles of state government, including keeping Minnesotans safe, taking care of Minnesotans who face challenges in caring for themselves, and maintaining and improving our infrastructure.”

Specifically, the committees fall in line with two of his main legislative initiatives: finishing overdue upgrades at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter and providing a raise to employees who provide care to Minnesotans in home or community based settings.

“The safety situation at the Security Hospital is dire for staff and patients alike, and it’s unconscionable that we couldn’t deliver a bonding bill with funding to take care of it this past session,” said Rep. Considine, a former behavior analyst at the hospital. “I look forward to being a vocal advocate for full funding of this project on the Capital Investment committee, as well as other important infrastructure needs in the greater Mankato area, like the clinical sciences building at MSU – Mankato.”

Serving on the Health and Human Services Finance Committee, Rep. Considine will again push for a pay bump for employees of group homes and other Minnesotans who provide services to disabled individuals.

“I’ve seen the responsibilities these folks have taking care of those with disabilities and other special needs – some of the most vulnerable members of our population – and in Minnesota they don’t get paid nearly enough. Frankly, it’s embarrassing,” Rep. Considine said. “This issue hits to the core values of respect, compassion and dignity, and we need to keep qualified, committed people in these jobs. To do so, we must pay them fairly.”

Additionally, Rep. Considine was given seats on the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council and the Amateur Sports Commission. Following November's passage of sales tax extensions in Mankato and North Mankato, which will result in construction of new sports and recreation facilities, he will seek to use spots on these panels to ensure they are taken advantage of to the region’s fullest potential.

Rep. Considine’s second term in the House begins when the legislature convenes January 3.

