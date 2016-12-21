Man Injured in Crash With Sibley County Snow Plow

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 at the intersection of 320th Street.

It happened around 5:25 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred when a Lexus driven by 25-year-old Jordan Knutson of New Auburn attempted to pass a Sibley County Snow Plow driven by 62-year-old Kevin Weber of Arlington.

Both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 22.

The snow plow driver was in the process of making a left turn onto 320th Street when the Lexus driver attempted to pass the snow plow using the left oncoming traffic lane.

Knutson was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Weber reported no injuries from the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts.

