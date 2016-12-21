Adrian Peterson Misses Practice, Status For Packers Unknown

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson did not practice on Wednesday and his outlook for the game against Green Bay on Saturday is in question.

Peterson says he had ``a couple of nicks'' that he was getting treatment for after playing his first game in three months on Sunday. Peterson played 12 snaps in his return from surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the Vikings lost to the Colts, 34-6.

Peterson says he is taking things ``day by day'', but would not speculate if he would be ready to play against the Packers. Before he returned against the Colts, Peterson said he would likely not play if the Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Vikings (7-7) have not been officially eliminated, but are far down the list of NFC teams jockeying for a berth.



-KEYC News 12