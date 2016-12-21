MN Woman Hit For Not Speaking English Forgives Attacker

As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Three Mankato men are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting back in May.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
City Council looks to craft ordinance change with North Mankato
City Council looks to craft ordinance change with North Mankato
Snapchat update raises privacy concerns more than ever before.
Snapchat update raises privacy concerns more than ever before.
A Mankato man is charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen squad car last week.
A Mankato man is charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen squad car last week.