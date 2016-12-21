Lee Christensen Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison

Lee Christensen receives his sentence for the second-degree murder of 19–year–old Thomas Bortvit.



Lee Christensen is sentenced to 50 years in prison, with parole eligible in 35 years.



Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister said, "The sentencing was not a surprise; this was the mandatory sentence the court had to impose for this crime."



A jury found the 19–year–old Estherville man guilty of second-degree murder in July this year for shooting Thomas Bortvit in June 2015.

Christensen will receive credit for time served for 557 days.

He is ordered to pay restitution of 150,000 dollars to the Bortvit family and more than 27,500 dollars to the crime victims assistance program.

It is a sentence handed down in front of a packed courtroom of family and community members.



Thomas's sister Brittany Bortvit said, "The amount of support and the amount of people that came out and stopped what they were doing, that have continuously shown support throughout this whole process has been amazing."



While the trial was about Christensen, today was about Thomas Bortvit and his family, with his mother, father and sister delivering emotional victim impact statements, and for the most part, they were looking directly at the man found guilty of Thomas's murder.



Thomas's mother Sheila Bortvit said, "Look at what you did to the community, look what you did to your family, your grandparents, your family... how could you do that."



They talk about the impact Thomas Bortvit's death has had on their family and the life and memories they'll never get to share with their son or brother.



Brittany Bortvit said, "You have all these feelings that build up and all the things that... has affected you and your family and you don't want to walk away regretting that you didn't say something."



Christensen has 30 days to file an appeal.

Christensen's attorney Leon Spies was not available for comment after the sentencing.

--KEYC News 12