Nine-Year-Old Starts Shoveling Service

After the first snowfall of the season, many kids take out their sleds, but nine-year-old Hunter Harty is opting for a shovel.



After helping his dad with chores, Hunter decided to spend his allowance in a way that will help his neighbors... And eventually earn him more cash.



"I was originally going to get a video game and be a bum, but I went the other way and decided to get up and be active," said Hunter.



Instead he bought a shovel, ice melt and a pair of gloves, kick-starting "Hunter's Snow Removal."

"People are actually kind of jolly and ask 'how much will you do it for?' when they see me coming up the driveway with a shovel. It depends how old you are. If you're over 65 you get a 50% off," said Hunter.



So far, Hunter has shoveled five of his neighbor's driveways at $10 apiece.



"I'm glad to see that he's willing to get up and get out and earn his money. I was self-employed for many years myself. I think that kind of got instilled in him. I'm glad I could pass it down," said his father Pete Harty.



Hunter added, "I'm a helpful kind of guy."



Although it's just the start of the season, Hunter is already thinking up new ways to keep his business running after the snow melts.



"I think I'll start mowing lawns, doing something like that," said Hunter.



Harty added, "It's great to see kids get out and help. I'm glad my son is one of them."



