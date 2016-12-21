Christmas Basket Mass Tradition Continues

Loyola Catholic School held their 35th annual Christmas Basket program Wednesday.



High school and middle school students have been collecting money over the past month to buy Christmas presents for those in need.



"It's more than just the kids bringing in a gift. They really get behind the families. They don't know the families; they'll never meet the families. But it's really neat to see on both levels, the middle school and high school, how the kids get behind it," said Dean of Students Steve Dornbach.



Over 100 gifts were presented at mass. Now, the gifts will go to local parishes for distribution.

In all 35 years, the school says they've helped close to 300 local families and have raised over $100,000.