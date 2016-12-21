Globe, Minnesota School of Business to Close Campuses

The Woodbury-based schools made the announcement Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education said the for-profit schools will no longer be allowed to participate in federal student aid programs - a decision the schools are appealing. A judge also ruled in a lawsuit brought by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson that the two schools fraudulently marketed and recruited students for their criminal justice program.

The schools will implement agreements allowing remaining students to transfer to other institutions to complete their degrees.

The Star Tribune obtained letters to students and employees saying most Minnesota campus workers will out of work by Dec. 31 and the schools will shut their doors at the end of January.

-KEYC News 12