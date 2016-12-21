Getting Your Tires Road Ready

We've been given a brief pause in the bad weather, with rising temps clearing off most of the road.

But another storm may be on its way, giving you another chance to get your tires in travel condition.



We all know they're important, but knowing exactly what is necessary for are tires can get lost along the way.

Such as why your tire pressure is low when you just filled them up.



Jim Freyberg with Mankato Oil and Tire says, "Your tires will drop a pound and a half of pressure for every ten degrees in temperature, so you'll see that when it's 30 degrees colder than the day before.

A tire goes through a lot out on the road - thousands of pounds of cargo, very high speeds, and high demands from their drivers.

Freyberg says, "Whether you have ABS or not, your tires are what stop you. They need treads around 5/8" snow tires are great if you have them."

So make sure there's enough air, you can find that on the driver's door, make sure there's enough tread... and go easy on them.

Freyberg says, "Quick stops and starts are bad for tires. That's when you run into trouble."

-- KEYC News 12.