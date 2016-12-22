Man Charged In Connection With Stolen Truck

A warrant is out for the arrest of a 40-year-old man charged in connection with a stolen truck in Owatonna.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Madison Avenue in Mankato back in September on a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Upon arrival police arrested two suspects who were standing next to the pickup truck, Deborah Dawn Henning and Matthew Daniel House.

During questioning, Henning admitted to finding the truck unlocked with keys inside in Owatonna. Henning stated that she stole the truck and that House was with her.

Officers were able to confirm with the Owatonna Police Department that the truck was stolen. House is charged with one felony count of theft.

According to the complaint, House is homeless and police are unsure of his location. Henning was charged back in September.