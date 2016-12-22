Madison Lake Babysitter Facing Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

A 21-year-old Madison Lake man is charged after allegedly sexually abusing the kids he babysat in 2009 and 2010.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl and her 21-year-old brother allege that they were sexually abused by their babysitter, Jacob John Kennedy.

The victims say Kennedy would remove their clothes and touch them inappropriately on multiple occasions.

During questioning, Kennedy allegedly admitted to being inappropriate with the two children when he babysat them.

Kennedy faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. His first court appearance is set for January 19.