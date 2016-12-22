Commercial Truck Driver Convicted Of DWI After Allegedly Driving Semi Drunk

Luckily no one was hurt during a case of extreme drunk driving...

As a semi truck swerves between lanes on a Minnesota highway...

45-year-old Jonathan Joseph Czech is convicted of 3rd degree DWI after driving a Wal-Mart semi drunk on highway 10 back in July.

Police tried to pull Czech over when they saw him swerving, even hitting a sign on the right shoulder.

Once he pulled over and agreed to step out - Czech rolled and the sergeant couldn't get him back on his feet again.

State patrol was forced to shut down the traffic lane.

Inventory of czech's truck revealed two bottles of vodka next to the driver's seat.

One of which had been open and partially consumed.

Two hours after he was pulled over czech allegedly blew a .28 breathalyzer .

This is the second drunk driving violation on his record.