Former River Hills Mall Security Officer Facing Charges

A former River Hills Mall Security Officer is charged after allegedly stealing and charging to a credit card from the mall’s lost and found.

According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Ernesto Arizmendi of St. James allegedly took a credit card from the lost and found while on the job back in October.

Police began investigating after the owner of the credit card was told by River Hills Mall security that her card had been turned into the lost and found. But the owner was then informed by the bank that charges had been made on the account.

Surveillance video and further investigation found that Arizmendi allegedly made ten fraudulent charges totaling over $550 dollars on the card.

He has since been fired from his position at the mall. Arizmendi is charged with one count of financial fraud and one count of theft.