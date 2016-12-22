Springfield Man Accused Of Murder Back In Brown County Jail After Evaluation

A Springfield man accused of murder is back in the Brown County jail after being relocated to the St. Peter Security hospital for a mental evaluation.

Miguel Vasquez was sent to the St. Peter Security Hospital in November after attempting suicide, which put his murder trial on hold.

Vasquez is accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend Amber Lechuga in September 20-14 until after the first of the year.

After the trial resumed, Brown County ordered a mental evaluation to see if Vasquez was competent to stand trial.

The results of that report, which haven’t been released, prompted all parties involved to relocate Vasquez to the security hospital for further evaluation.

According to Brown Count Jail officials, Vasquez has been moved back to the jail. This after a confidential court order was filed in recent days.

Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson says once the results of the evaluation are discussed, a hearing will be held to decide what actions will be taken next.

The murder trial remains on hold until further notice.