Security Hospital No Longer on Conditional License

The Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter is no longer operating under a conditional license.

Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper made the announcement in a letter to staff Thursday morning.

The Security Hospital had been under a conditional license for the past five years while staff worked to implement changes to policies, procedures and the approach to treating patients.

Piper says the incidents that led to the conditional license forced MSH to take a very hard look at what changes needed to take place to improve patient care and facility safety.

In her note, Piper highlights the following changes:

--Instill a culture where techniques for engaging, calming and redirecting agitated and aggressive patients are the norm and using seclusion and restraint are last resorts.

--Trained an unprecedented number of staff on person-centered care and how to recognize imminent risk and prevent, deescalate and intervene in volatile situations.

--Dramatically increased patient and staff safety and reduced OSHA recordable injuries.

--Implemented better treatment planning, documentation, and communication between treatment teams.

--The completion of a $56.3 million Phase I expansion of the hospital, which is set to open in January and will provide a safer and more therapeutic atmosphere for patients.

Piper says there are still obstacles and challenges to overcome, including working with the Legislature on approving $70.2 million for the scheduled Phase II of facility renovation.

