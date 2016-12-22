KEYC - Miss. Mankato, North Mankato Outstanding Teen Crowned Live

Miss. Mankato, North Mankato Outstanding Teen Crowned Live

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Miss Mankato, Taylor Sexton, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday for the live crowning of Miss Mankato Outstanding Teen and Miss North Mankato Outstanding Teen. 16-year-old Sophomore at Mankato East High School Lauren Senden was crowned Miss Mankato Outstanding Teen. Emily Schumacher, a Junior at Loyola Catholic School has been crowned Miss North Mankato Outstanding Teen. 