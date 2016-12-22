St. Paul Suspect in Girl's Abduction, Sex Assault Committed

A St. Paul man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl will be indefinitely committed to Minnesota's sex offender treatment program.

The decision came during a civil commitment hearing Wednesday for 48-year-old August Ruthaferd. Ruthaferd was found incompetent to stand trial for the alleged assault that happened last May.

Ruthaferd was not present at the hearing. His attorney said Ruthaferd recently waived his right to fight his civil commitment.

The complaint says the girl was with her father, who was checking on a rental property, when she allegedly was kidnapped by Ruthaferd. Prosecutors say Ruthaferd took the girl to a boarding house where he bound her with tape and assaulted her.

-KEYC News 12