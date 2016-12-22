U.S. Small Business Administration Approves $1 Million In Loans For Flood Victims

The U.S. Small Business Administration has currently approved more than $1 million in low-interest disaster loans for businesses and residents in Minnesota affected by severe storms and flooding from Sept. 21 - 24, 2016.

“Currently, 58 disaster loans have been approved in the amount of $1,338,300 for affected survivors,” said Frank Skaggs, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta. “We are pleased to get these loans approved so residents in the disaster area can start to rebuild and resume their normal lives. I encourage anyone who has not submitted an SBA disaster loan application to do so as quickly as possible.”

The disaster declaration covers the following counties: Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca in Minnesota which are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Anoka, Brown, Carver, Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Goodhue, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Ramsey

-KEYC News 12