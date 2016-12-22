Cross Town Rivals Square Off At Bresnan Arena

Mankato East or Mankato West?

It's a rivalry that takes center stage whenever the teams clash and almost never fails to disappoint.

"Some of the best basketball games I've been a part of have been East/West basketball games," said Todd Waterbury, East Athletics Director.

"You never know, and usually they are pretty exciting games," said Brian Fell, West Athletics Director.

Thrilling games and packed crowds that once a year overtake MSU's Bresnan Arena, a venue fitting for the atmosphere.

"I've heard stories about before I was here where they were lined up standing room only for the basketball games," said Fell.

Last year the girls contest between the Scarlets and Cougars was a game for the ages.

A triple overtime thriller with West nabbing the 5–point victory.

"Any East/West game, you always have to come in, and never expect that something's going to happen," said Waterbury.

In 2015 the Cougar boys swept the season series while the Scarlet girls did the same, but regardless of who wins or loses, they all play for the same city.

"When the game is over, I think the camaraderie is great to see to a lot of great sportsmanship," said Waterbury.

"I think you find so many people that work together or maybe have gone to church, or played youth sports together, and then they split and go to the two different high school, and now they're competing against each other, so I think there is a great deal of pride," said Fell.

Regardless of their records coming into the contests, all bets are off when these cross–town rivals face–off adding another chapter to the classic East/West rivalry.

