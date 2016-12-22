Ex-Judge Who Criticized Iowa Governor is Charged With Fraud

An Iowa judge who was accused of insurance fraud and fired after helping expose improper influence in Gov. Terry Branstad's administration now faces a felony charge, two years later.

Susan Ackerman, former administrative law judge for Iowa Workforce Development, surrendered Wednesday on a warrant charging her with making fraudulent submissions.

A complaint unsealed Thursday alleges the 56-year-old falsely certified that her married daughter was single so that she could receive state health insurance in 2013 and 2014. Ackerman was fired over the same allegation two years ago.

Ackerman has denied any fraudulent intent, noting she asked an agency human resources employee for permission to add the daughter. Her supporters argue that her firing and the prosecution are retribution for her legislative testimony critical of Branstad and his aides in 2014.

-KEYC News 12