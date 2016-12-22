Caution Urged When Stepping Onto River Ice

The DNR is warning people to be careful when stepping out onto river ice.

Heavy rains this fall left many rivers and streams with high water levels that have now receded.

It means ice has an air pocket between it and the water, creating what can be unsupported and unstable ice.

The recent weather also affects just how much ice is seen on area waters.



DNR Public Information Officer Dan Ruiter said, "Even though we had a cold weekend last week, the fact that we had a blanket of snow on top of it, it insulates it. So, it doesn't create ice nearly as fast as one might thing. You have that dynamic. You have the freezing and thawing that we've encountered the last few days."



The river's current also makes river ice different than ice on the lakes, so it's recommend to check depth every 150 feet.

The DNR urges people heading out onto the ice to have a safety kit handy, tell family when heading out and to check with local bait shop owners.

Ruiter said, "As the locals, check with the bait shop, if there's somebody that you know from the area, ask them what they're encountering for lake conditions or water conditions because they're going to know better than anybody else."

DNR's Ice Safety Guideline:

2" or less - STAY OFF

4" - Ice fishing or other activities on foot

5" - Snowmobile or ATV

8" - 12" - Car or small pickup

12" - 15" - Medium truck

The DNR says it is never safe to assume ice will be completely safe.

For more information on staying safe on the ice, visit http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html

--KEYC News 12