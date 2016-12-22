Rep. Walz Seeks Trump's Compliance Of The STOCK Act

Representative Tim Walz is asking the House Oversight Committee to pay close attention to President–Elect Donald Trump's compliance with the STOCK Act.



It's one of the few regulations governing conflict of interest for the president.

The act was passed in 2012 with a bipartisan majority in the House and Senate.

It prohibits members of Congress and their staff, along with the president, vice–president and their staff from using information gained through their position to make a profit on the stock market.

Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said, "What got me concerned was some things that the president–elect had said that these didn't apply to him, the law didn't apply to him, he didn't need to adhere to it, there's no conflict of interests, I think maybe he just wasn't versed in this, in his transition team, so we and others have requested an interpretation of this. The office of Government Ethics said absolutely it applies."



Walz adds the Act is intended to put constituents and elected officials on the save level and restore faith in government.

Walz hopes to hear the President–Elect say he plans to obey the Act.

Walz said, "Trump's rhetoric on draining the swamp, the system's rigged, these guys should have term limits and get out of there and all of that, people agree with almost all of that, that's why the STOCK Act passed so overwhelmingly because it does exactly those things. So I think it's an opportunity to restore some faith and I think if the president-elect does that, not only will you see an improved attitude toward how we do things and I think you'll see an improved attitude of people saying he's doing exactly what he should be doing.."

--KEYC News12