State Patrol Increase During Holiday Travel

Drivers are filling up their gas tanks for one of the busiest travel times of the year.

But this holiday, travel costs might be slightly more expensive than the last. According to Gas Buddy, the state has seen an increase in gas prices, averaging at about $2.19 a gallon, about 22 cents higher than last month.



"Gas is a factor on how often we can go to the cities and get relatives that can come here for Christmas or go there and go out for Christmas," said Driver Naomi Ebel.



But like any holiday, roads are still expected to be packed. "I mean it's Christmas, everybody's going to do what they need to do," said Ebel.



Which is why Minnesota State Patrol will be out in full force.



"The state patrol obviously increases in the highways, but the Sheriff's departments and the police departments are also putting extra officers on," said Lt. Kevin McDonald with Minnesota State Patrol.



Officers say they will be out patrolling the roads for drivers who are speeding. With some snowfall in the forecast, drivers are urged to slow down.



"Give yourself that extra time. If the roads are in worse condition, give yourself more time in between vehicles. On a nice day, it should be a 2 second rule. So if you pass by a stationary object from the vehicle in front of you to you it should be 2 seconds," said McDonald.



Once you're out celebrating with friends and family, remember that state patrol will be cracking down on impaired drivers.



"If they go out to a bar they may plan for a sober ride, but they might forget that when they go to a friend's house. You need to plan for that sober ride, even if you're going to a friend's house or to a bar. Anytime, just make sure you have someone who is a designated driver," said McDonald.



Heavy travel is expected to begin Thursday night. Officers say they are expecting the most traffic on Christmas day.

