Keep Your Home Safe This Holiday

If you're leaving town this holiday weekend, police say there's extra steps you can take to keep your residence safe.



Mankato Public Safety is encouraging residents to register for the Vacation House Watch Program.

Through the program, officers will patrol neighborhoods on the House Watch list throughout the weekend and provide the homeowner tips for keeping their residence safe. This includes setting light timers and informing your neighbors that you'll be out of town.



"We encourage the community to reach out their neighbors and contact them and let them know. Really, it's your neighbors that are looking out for you when you're on those leaves or vacations. They're the ones that know what vehicles should be there and which ones shouldn't be there," said Cdr. Dan Schisel with Mankato Public Safety.



During this time of year, officers have reported an increase in stolen packages on doorsteps.

To avoid theft, police say it's best to arrange deliveries at a time when someone will be home. And again, encouraging your neighbors to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

--KEYC News 12