MOA Plans to Close Movie Theaters

The Mall of America plans to close its movie theaters next week and revamp the space for a new entertainment venue.

Mall spokesman Dan Jasper says the 14 theater screens will go dark at the end of the business day Wednesday.

Jasper says the new entertainment venue will open late next year but declined to provide details. The Bloomington mall has offered movies ever since it opened in 1992.

