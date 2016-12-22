KEYC - Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash

Man Injured in Steele County Rollover Crash

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A New Prague man is injured in a rollover crash in Steele County.

It happened around 2 Thursday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, 31-year-old Brian Kaspen was northbound on I-35.

26-year-old Brenden Swanson of Litchfield was also northbound.

That’s when the two collided.

Kaspen suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Swanson and his passenger had no apparent injuries.

All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was detected.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol on scene.

