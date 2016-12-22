Mankato West Student Competes On National TV Show

A Mankato West student competes in the challenge of a lifetime on Season 2 Project Runway Junior. KEYC News 12's Brittany Kemmerer introduces you to Hawwaa to share the experience.

It's not an easy break getting into the fashion industry but for one 16-year-old Mankato West Student, she's ahead of the game by getting the chance to show her designs on a national television show. Hawwaa Ibrahiam says, "My mom was watching the first season of Juniors and she told me Hawwaa I think you can do that and she actually signed me up for it and I had no clue." Her interest in fashion started at 12 years old when she began sewing and designing her own clothes. Hawwaa says, "YouTube too was definitely a big part of me getting into fashion because I like watching DIYS and it just kind of went from there."



The show features 12 contestants from all over the country between the ages of 13 through seventeen competing for a full scholarship to the fashion institute of design and merchandising in California, a complete home sewing and crafting studio, a spread in Seventeen's magazine, 25 thousand dollars to help launch their line, a year's worth of supplies and the opportunity to consult with butter LONDON. Hawwaa says, "It was amazing I would never have thought of me being on project runway ever even though I watched it a million times."



Judges include fashion designers Kelly Osbourne and Christian Siriano, and Executive Directors from Seventeen Magazine and Cosmopolitan.

They are the deciding factor who stays and who goes. Hawwaa says, "I watched Christian Siriano in season four of regular project runway and I always liked him on there so seeing him in person was just absolutely incredible." Judges give the contestants challenges every episode.

The teens take the overall idea, make it their own, and dress their models for the runway. Hawwaa says, "It was very stressful. It really helped me stick with my own aesthetic and what I wanted to do. At first you're kind of nervous and wondering if the judges are even going to like what you're doing but in the end you just have to stay true to yourself." Graduating High School this year, she feels this opportunity will help to open doors in her future. Hawwaa says, "I do plan on going to fashion design school and basically starting my own boutique in SoHo, Manhattan and working at teen vogue hopefully or t.com hopefully, whichever comes first."