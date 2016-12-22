KEYC - GHEC/T/ML Girls Top Springfield

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Thursday night, the Springfield Tigers girls basketball team played host to the GHEC/T/ML Jaguars.

Vishe Rabb had 33 points on the evening, but the Jaguars led a close one in the first half.

Jags go on to win 69-56.

