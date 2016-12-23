Stillwater Man Survives Nail Gun Accident

A Stillwater man is lucky to be alive after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a nail gun.

Nick Thompson, an experienced home builder, and his friend Frankie Peterson were framing a closet when something went horribly wrong.

Nick had a pneumatic nail gun above his head. He figures he hit a nail already in the wood when the gun kicked back right into his face.

That drove the next nail two inches deep into his skull.

Nick was rushed into emergency surgery at regions hospital Monday evening. Doctors surgically maneuvered the front of his skull to remove the nail.

Miraculously, Nick has his eyesight, his brain is functioning as it should, and he is expected to make a full recovery..