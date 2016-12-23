New York Mills Teacher In Jail On Felony Sex Charges

A New York Mills teacher is in jail on felony sex charges. 37-year-old Kris W. Koll was arrested yesterday, and is being held in Fergus Falls.

Koll, an agriculture teacher at New York Mills High School,was arrested on charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

It’s still unclear whether or not the charge involves a student.

The Otter Tail County Attorney's Office says Koll could be in court as early as today.

He has since been placed on administrative leave.

Law enforcement and Otter Tail County say they are still investigating before they go forward.