Minnesota Cop's Attorneys Requesting New Judge In Castile Case

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Attorneys for the Minnesota officer who shot and killed Philando Castile are removing the judge who was assigned to the case.

Lawyers for St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez filed a notice yesterday  to remove Ramsey County District Court Judge Edward Wilson. In Minnesota, attorneys can strike one judge from a case without giving a reason. Defense attorney Earl Gray says they filed the notice after doing research.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old was shot at seven times after telling Yanez he was armed and had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, is charged with manslaughter.