Funds Dropped In Mankato Red Kettles Are Matched Friday

December 23 is known as the Mankato Red Kettle Campaign Match Day. Donations dropped off into the red kettles on this day, and are being matched.

The Salvation Army says the snow and rain hurts donation numbers, but thanks to the companies matching donations—they'll be pretty close to getting their goal.

At least 10 local businesses are helping to match the donations, including Grace Senior Services, Mankato Clinic, Profinium Bank and Subway. And the Salvation Army says it has a huge impact on all of their programs.



"It's a huge impact. It's an additional 16 thousand. That there'd... it'd be impossible to raise in the kettle. And now it's raining and snowing today and that has an impact on people passing the kettles and stopping and putting money in. So that 16 thousand is a huge step in the right direction," Leslie Johnson, Director.



The Salvation says their goal is definitely in reach. They want to raise 35 thousand in the next two days, and that's do–able thanks to the Match day. Again, it's today only so make your donation really count!