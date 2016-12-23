21-Year-Old Facing Burglary, Robbery, Assault Charges

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged burglary and assault at a Mankato home.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims allege Carlos Francisco Equihua pounded on his door saying they were looking for another person in the house.

The victim says he opened the door after recognizing Equihua. That's when Equihua allegedly signaled two other men around the corner, who were wearing masks and the three allegedly forced their way into the home.

The victim claims the three men began attacking him and the other person inside the home. One of the victims was allegedly hit in the face with an airsoft gun.

The two were able to escape the home and run to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Equihua is charged with three counts of first degree burglary, first degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery and two counts of assault in the fifth degree. A warrant is out for his arrest.