Expanded Definition Of "Veterans" Includes Reserve And Guard Members

A new law extends the term "veteran" to include Guard and Reserve members who've served at least 20 years but weren't called to federal active duty.

Representative Tim Walz led the effort that was signed into law last week as part of the Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2016.

The provision passed with bipartisan support.

Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said, "Going down to apply for a Veterans license plate, they really couldn't do that until this thing is passed and there's a whole bunch of people who've served all these years that didn't even know that. So, at times there are things when we get it right., bipartisan-wise and whatever, colleagues that help me with this, I'm grateful."

Walz says this is a way to honor the service and isn't about getting members more benefits.

Walz said, "The VA, the Veterans Administration fought us a little bit one the issue of defining what a veteran is. All of the service organizations, the VFW, the Legion and all those fought strong for this and we finally got it. We added it into the national defense authorization act. So it's a good deal, it's about honoring that service."

Walz says Guards and Reserve members respond to natural disasters and are deployed for training and other missions overseas, but not placed on active duty.

Walz said, "If it wasn't a Title 10 which is a federal activation to the forces, usually to Iraq, Afghanistan, supporting missions to those things, when you retired, you got your benefits, the benefits that were due to you. What you didn't get was to call yourself a veteran."

The Act also includes 60 provisions to improve veterans care and support.

